LA MARQUE — Our beloved Ella Dee Mayeaux Armstrong was born on December 27, 1933 to Walton and Addie Mayeaux in Marksville, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Grambling State University and Prairie View A& M University. She retired after 30 plus years of diligent service as an educator with Dickinson Independent School District. She was a member of McKinney United Methodist Church and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Gamma Omega Omega Chapter. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will greatly be missed.
On February 19, 2021 Ella Armstrong passed from her earthly life into eternity. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Jeanette Page and Vivian Franciso, and other loved ones.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Jacob Armstrong, Jr.; children, Jacob E. Armstrong, III and Martin Armstrong (Toshonia); grandchildren, Taylor Caldwell, Andrew Armstrong and Addison Armstrong; siblings, Alvin (Ruby) Mayeaux, Ray (Joyce) Mayeaux, June Marie Davis, and Juanita (Demetrius) Armstrong; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, and sorors and friends.
There will be a chapel service held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11am at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
