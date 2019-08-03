HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Moores passed from this life Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born December 19, 1931, in Atlanta, Louisiana, Mrs. Moores had been a longtime resident of Santa Fe. Mary worked as a supervisor for Southwestern Bell for 37 years, previously working for American National. She was a simple lady who dedicated her life taking care of others and especially loved her sons Eddie and Dolphin. She enjoyed crafts, cross stitching and crocheting.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Evelyn Maglin (McGathey) Harper; sons, Dolphin James Moores, George Edward “Eddie” Moores; brother, William Monroe Harper; sisters, Shirley Redden, Georgia Jeanette Harper, Mildred Elaine Baubauta, Jean Kelley and Evelyn Maedean Pardon.
Survivors include her sisters, Rosa Faust and Loraine Johnson.
A private graveside services was conducted by Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com.
