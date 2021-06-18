Rita Francis Kenworthy

ABERDEEN — Rita Kenworthy, 87, Montesano resident and former office assistant at the UTMB, passed away May 31, 2021, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
Rita was born on Jan. 17, 1934, in Kansas City, MO to Edward and Lois (Wheeler) Broski. She grew up there and graduated from high school. Following her marriage to James Timond Kenworthy, they moved to the Waco, TX area and then to Hitchcock.
In 1989, James passed away. A number of years later, Rita moved to Youngsville, PA to be with family and then to Montesano in 2002.
Rita enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, cooking & playing with her grandkids.
Rita is survived by three sons: Tom (Vicki) Kenworthy of Santa Fe, TX; Jim Kenworthy of Montesano, WA and Kenny (Carol) Kenworthy of Sugar Grove, PA; 11 grandchildren & 13 great -grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Chuck Kenworthy and a brother Joe Broski.
Rita will be inurned with her husband in Hitchcock, TX.
Her Texas family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.
