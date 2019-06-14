Timothy Duncan McNeill of La Marque passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019 at 68 years of age. He was born November 22, 1950 in Galveston, Texas to Tommie D. and Ernest McNeill. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and he had been a conductor on the Santa Fe Railroad for most of his working career. He was a lifetime member of United Transportation Union and served as Secretary Treasurer of Local 773 from 1987 to 2000.
Tim never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He loved playing bourré, softball, watching John Wayne and Harry Potter movies, and episodes of Gunsmoke. He was very active in his daughters’ lives whether it was softball, room dad, or project graduation. “BOI” (Born on the Island), he strutted his Tom Selleck look in Hawaiian shirts whenever possible. Tim always had a story for us. His ability to weave tall tales and entertain anyone listening was unmatched. Most of all, Tim loved his wife and his daughters and he served as a steadfast, strong, surrogate father to many of his daughters’ friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved grandparents, Necil and Arthur Hall; stepfather, Rusty Parrish; brother, Ruben Parrish; and his in laws, Dorothy and “Mr. Mac” McDonald.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn McDonald McNeill; his daughters, Wendi Jo and husband Ricky Barger, and Melissa Ann McNeill; brother, Tommy McNeill and wife Patsy; sister, Toni Galicia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas. Special thanks to Rodney DeLao for his care of Tim and his support to the family.
