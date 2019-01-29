June 18, 1935 – January 22, 2019
Shirley Gardner Ueckert, 83, passed away January 22, 2019 following a downhill battle with her health after a recent hip surgery. She was born June 18, 1935 in Seymour, Indiana to Lynn and Altha Stout.
She was an Honor’s graduate of Tiskilwa High School in Illinois, who received a “full-ride” four-year scholarship. Shirley loved to read, solve the New York Times crossword puzzles, getting the top of her hair “highlighted” a shocking blue and traveling. In fact, as a young adult she spent many of her summers with her grandparents, Ray and Flossie Nietzel in Hitchcock, Texas, who preceded her in death.
Texas is where she found the young love of her life and her six children’s father, John R. Gardner, Sr. She worked as a teletype operator/setter for both the Galveston Daily News and the Houston Chronicle. The Houston Chronicle is where she met and married her final love, Johnnie Ueckert, a co-worker from the Houston Chronicle, who also preceded her in death.
Shirley and her husband retired to Las Vegas, Nevada until her husband’s death.
Following his death and due to health reasons, she returned to Texas for a while but eventually settled down in Eagle Point, Oregon with her daughter Debbie and Debbie’s husband Don. A few years later, she was happy to welcome her new best friend into the household, Don’s mother, Patricia Tossie, who she was extremely sad to say goodbye to in late July 2018.
Waiting to welcome Shirley into Heaven were her parents, Lynn and Altha Stout, her children’s father, John R Gardner, Sr., her husband, Johnnie Ueckert, and her older brother, Robert Stout, and her daughter Cindy’s husband of 35 years, son-in-law, John A Cappadona, Sr.
Sadly, 36 hours after Shirley’s journey through the gates of Heaven, she was called back to the gates to receive and welcome her oldest daughter, Terrie Gardner Owens.
Our mother and our sister had more in common with their health than most. Praise God they are together and suffering no more.
She leaves behind to live on to share their memories of her spirit and love of life and until we are each called into Glory with our Father in Heaven. Debbie Gardner Tossie (Don) of Eagle Point, Oregon; Cindy Gardner Cappadona (Keith) of Santa Fe, Texas; Vicki Gardner Isaacks (Darrell) of Galveston, Texas, and sons: John R Gardner Jr., (Barbara) of Santa Fe and Tommy Gardner of La Marque, Texas. 11 grandchildren in Texas and 4 grandchildren in California along with 5 great-grandchildren in California and the remaining 18 great-grandchildren reside in Texas along with her only sister, Karen Miller of Georgia.
There will be a joint service and Celebration of Life for both Shirley and her daughter, Terrie, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 Santa Fe, TX 77517, Saturday February 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A Remembrance Celebration will follow the church service in the Church Fellowship Hall. A family graveside inurnment service will take place at a later date for both.
Perl Funeral Home in Medford, Oregon will be handling the arrangements.
