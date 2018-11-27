Bobby H. Grice, 85 of Webster, TX passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at the Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Mr. Grice was born Nov. 11, 1933 in Winfield, LA. He was retired and a long-time resident of Texas City, TX. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and family outings and being with all of his family.

Preceded in death by wife Helen and grandson Christopher Green.

Survivors include children Connie Kirk and husband Bobby, Gail Spivey and husband Mike, Robert Grice and wife Martha Grice, Michael Grice and wife Ragene, Becky Green and husband Red, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and other friends and relatives.

Pallbearers are Eric Whicker, Dustin Grice, Richard Ziegelmeyer, Kevin Kirk, Matthew Green, EJ Godeaux, and Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Whicker.

