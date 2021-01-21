TEXAS CITY, TX — On September 22, 1982, the sun rose and brought forth a new life. Sherika Marie Noel, born and raised in Galveston, TX, was the second child to Ronald and Janet Noel. Sherika Noel’s sunset of life was on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in her home at the young age of 38.
Sherika completed her education in the Galveston Independent School District. She worked as a Safety Attendant at Certified Safety and was a dedicated employee at Simp’s Kitchen. Sherika was very devoted to her family and friends. She was her nieces and nephew’s biggest supporter. You could always find Sherika attending her nephew’s sports events screaming to the referees, “If you gon’ call one, call em’ all!” Sherika enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Spending time with family and friends, cooking, and reading were just a few of her hobbies. Most recently Sherika developed a desire to travel and see the world. Helping the less fortunate and those around her in need was near and dear to her heart. She knew that serving others was God’s call on her life. Sherika truly had a heart of gold. Her outspoken, yet kind hearted personality will truly be missed by those who loved and knew her.
Sherika is preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond Noel & Theresa Auzenne, and Joseph & Joyce Lee Simpson. She leaves behind to cherish her memories: Her parents, Ronald Noel and Janet Simpson Noel, her siblings, Shekira Noel Walker (Donnie), Ronette Smith (Brandon), Sherice Noel, and Ronald Noel Jr.; nieces and nephews, Jeremiah Noel, Nehemiah Noel, Donnie Walker III, Brandon Smith Jr., Londyn Walker, Laila Smith, Leina Noel, Lily Smith, Christian Noel, and Noah Noel; Kayden Williams, a child she referred to as her son, Godparents, Maurice and Patricia Houghes, her godchildren, a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. all held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy, Galveston, TX.
