Ann (Annie) Jennifer DeMary passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Annie was born on September 30, 1957 in Seattle, Washington to Dr. Milo Lawrence Heideman, Jr. and Edith Markus Heideman.
After residing in numerous states with her family, she settled in Texas, which she absolutely loved. While living in Houston, in 1985 she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Hank DeMary. They married in 1987 and over the next 31 years, they created a wonderful life together. They started a successful auto collision business in Houston that spanned over 17 years. After cultivating life-long relationships and friendships, they decided to move to Galveston in 2006 to be closer to family.
While living in Galveston, Annie volunteered for the Humane Society because she was a life-long lover of animals and made several rescue pets part of her family. Her love of exercise and yoga, her participation in Bible Study, along with her volunteer activities, made her many friends who cherished her thoughtful and generous spirit. In the past two years, she was also employed as an administrator at Edward Jones.
Annie is survived by her husband, Hank, sister Claire Heideman, brother Bruce Heideman, sister Lila Heideman and brother-in- law Bob Licht, nieces Sarah Licht and Rebecca Licht and her husband, Dan Costanza, sister-in-law Diane Laine, brother-in-law Randall Laine, Jr, nephews Randall and Kelly Laine, brother-in-law Patrick DeMary, and pets Belle, Bosco, Gray, and Bebe.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Kevin DeMary.
Ann’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 27, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 28, at West Isle Presbyterian Church.
Pallbearers for the service will be Bruce Heideman, Bob Licht, Randall Laine, Jr., Randall Laine, III, Scott Marshall and Patrick DeMary.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ann’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.