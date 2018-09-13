HITCHCOCK—Mr. Jean Francis Anderson passed from this life Wednesday afternoon, September 12, 2018, in Hitchcock.
Born November 5, 1937 in Galveston, Texas, Mr. Anderson had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. He proudly served in the United States National Guard and was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Texas City. He was formerly in the choir, senior adult ministries and was active with his daughters in Girl Scouts. Jean enjoyed traveling and after retirement took classes at College of the Mainland with his wife, Odessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Axel Anderson, Sr. and Jean Frances (Reed) Anderson; brothers, Bernard Axel Anderson, Jr., Wiley Anderson.
Survivors include the love of his life, married 63 years, wife, Odessa (Basco) Anderson; daughters, Nancy St. Clair and husband, Ken of Texas City, Cindy Peters of Hitchcock, Vickie Cruz and husband, John of Dickinson, Debra Nash and husband, Jessie of League City; brothers, Lawrence Anderson of Friendswood, David Anderson and wife, Michele of Rogers, Arkansas; sister, Nora Hencey of Pearland; grandchildren, Matthew St. Clair and wife, Heather, Tim St. Clair and wife, Christy, Benjamin Nash and wife, Corina, Daniel Nash, Andrew Nash, Meghan Cruz, John Cruz III; great-grandchildren, David, Ethan, Ariel and Jayden Nash, Spencer, Noah, Chloe, Cohen, Madden and Macie St. Clair.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday in the parlor of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jean’s name Texas School for the Blind, 1100 West 45th Street, Austin, Texas 78756 or Church of the Nazarene in Texas City, 2105 5th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.