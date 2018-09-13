Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Watching the tropics. Thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.