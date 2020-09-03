Jerry Gardner Johnson was born May 26, 1932 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He attended Tulsa Central and graduated the “Nifty Class of Fifty” in 1950. Jerry then received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from University of Tulsa in 1955. Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force as a young man where he rose to the level of Captain as a Navigator and Instructor. The Air Force brought Jerry to Houston via Ellington Field and this began his permanent stay in the area.
Jerry’s career path began as he was an accountant in the oil industry working for Sonat (Transocean). He later transitioned roles and was employed with Tomball ISD as their Chief Financial Officer for fifteen years, where he found true joy in his work. While there, Jerry had the opportunity to serve as a mentor for several years at Tomball Junior High and spoke of his mentees often. During this time Jerry was known as a man of great integrity and diligence and retired from Tomball ISD at the age of 71.
For those who knew him best, Jerry’s greatest joys in life were his wife, Connie, and their children, as well as serving others. Jerry cherished his role as a father and later as grandfather. He was an active member of Moody Methodist Church where he served on various committees and Boards, attended several mission trips to Peru, as well as prepared and served meals at the Salvation Army with his Sunday school class. Jerry also volunteered for ten years at the various elementary schools where his daughter worked interacting with her students, making copies, cutting materials, and so on.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Maxine Johnson and brother, Jan Johnson. He is survived by son Jeremy Johnson; stepson John Payne; daughter Annamary Given and husband Jonathon Given; four grandchildren: Emma, Greyson, and Anderson Given and Abigail Payne; as well as a host of friends and family.
Jerry’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, September 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, September 5, at Moody Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Pinard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jerry’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
