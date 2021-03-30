TEXAS CITY — Lorena Howard Chaney
Mrs. Lorena Chaney, age 95, peacefully received her heavenly homecoming on March 23, 2021. Mrs. Chaney was born on July 13, 1925 to Liverpool and Lodie Howard in LeMoyen, LA. She graduated from Central High School in May of 1945. She married the love of her life, Joe Chaney, Sr. on March 23, 1951.
She worked at St. Mary's Hospital, UTMB, Mainland Hospital and for a private agency as a LVN until her retirement in 1973. She was the owner of Rena's Floral and Gift Shop providing wedding cakes, flowers, floral arrangements, cakes, pies, and teacakes.
In 1959, the family united with the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor D. N. Benford, Sr. She served as president of the Bible Band, Youth Matron, Nurse Board and a member of the Mission Chorus. She actively attended the local, district, state and national Congresses and Associations. She later united with Mt. Paran Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor W. W. Jackson. She has served as President, Vice President and President Emeritus of the Mission within the Lincoln District Association of Texas. She always considered Rising Star as her church home.
She was a thoughtful, loving and giving person. She always thought of others and tried to help so many in any way that she could. She was called Mother and Aunt Lorena by many. She was also known as the neighborhood "Snack Lady" where children of all ages enjoyed her famous kool cups and popcorn balls, along with her hot dogs and pickles.
Mrs. Chaney was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Leon Joubert, Sr.; sisters Joyce Gipson and Lodie Comeaux ; brothers, Jim Howard, Liverpool Howard, Lawrence " Tobe" Howard, Jack Howard and Herbert Howard and granddaughter Karmin Chaney. Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Michael Joubert, Joseph Chaney, Jr.; daughters, Shirley Chance (Maurice), Linda Ross (James); devoted daughter-in-law Betty Joubert, Lola Joubert, Emogene Chaney; sisters-in-law Alice Mae Washington, Mary Howard, and Ellen Pitre (Arvenel); grandchildren, Yvette Boyd (Kelvin), Curtis Joubert, Michelle Bledsoe (Roland), Lorena Williams, Maurice Chance, III (Patrice), Adrian Chance (Natasha), Rodrick Chaney, Shalonda McFarland (Doug), Leon Joubert, Jr. (Michalina), Regina Day (Worth), Ramonique May, Denetra Upton (Byron), Kaila Chaney, and Kevin Maxey; 41 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, God-children, a host of other relatives and family friends.
The family will celebrate the life of Lorena Chaney on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11am at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 North Oak, Texas City 77591. Visitation will be held from 10am-11am, prior to services. Masks are required. Interment will follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Floral arrangements can be purchased through Shaunsmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.