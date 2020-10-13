Pastor Marvin DeLaney son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Rogers DeLaney, Sr.
Viewing will be held on October 16, 2020 at 12:00pm-5pm at Eternal Rest Funeral Home on Wayside; in Houston. HOMEGOING is on Saturday, October 17th, Viewing 9am - 11am, Celebration will follow immediately at South Park Baptist Church 5830 Van Fleet. in Houston,TX
Live streaming at southparkhouston.org/pastor; YouTube and Facebook
