Sam Joseph Lakovich was born on January 27, 1918 in Galveston, Texas to Chris and Stana Radavich Lakovich. He passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in Bryan, Texas at the age of 100 years. Sam attended Ball High School in Galveston and married Dorothy Edwards on November 21, 1943.
He was a World War II Veteran serving in New Guinea, Okinawa and Iwo Jima. While serving in the Army Air Corp, he ranked Staff Sergeant and was a member of 64 Bombardment Squadron. He also earned a diploma from the United States Army Air Forces Advanced Flying School.
Before his retirement, Sam was employed with Cotton Concentration Company as diesel engine technician. He was a life-long resident of Galveston and member of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Sam served as Commander of the Galveston V.F.W. and Director of the Galveston Little League. He was on the founding members of the Galveston Pony League, Inc. He was also a life member of the American Legion. Sam was honored by the City of Galveston, Mayor and City Council by proclaiming January 27, 2018 “Mr. Sam Lakovich Day”. He was a model citizen and proud to be called a Galvestonian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Mary, Johanna and Vida; Son-in-law, Jerry D. Holmes.
He is survived by: Daughter, Cathie Holmes of Franklin; Granddaughter and husband, Elizabeth “Lyn” Holmes Scott and Vernon of College Station; Brother, Leo Lakovich of Texas City; Grandson and wife, Matthew Jordan Holmes and Natalie of Austin; Great Grandsons, Brant Scott and wife Jenna and Ethan Holmes; Great Granddaughter, Emma Holmes; Great Great Grandson, Turner Scott; Several Nieces and Nephews.
A military graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale Street Houston, Texas 77023.
Arrangements under the direction of McCauley Funeral Home Franklin, Texas 979-828-3246
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.