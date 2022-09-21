Roy Orebeau

HITCHCOCK — Roy Orebeau (96) of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Eunice, Louisiana on April 13, 1926 to Edorine and Julius Orebeau.

A resident of Hitchcock since 1955, Roy was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a member of both the Knights of Peter Claver and Knights of Columbus. Roy enjoyed gardening, Bar-B-Qing and carpentry; anything that involved being outside really.! He loved his Westerns and he also Loved Gumbo Parties with Family and Zydeco Dances.

