GALVESTON—Benito “Benny” Armando Garza age 62 of Galveston passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00am Monday August 26, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Deacon John Pistone officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Benito was born March 21, 1957 in Galveston, Texas. He was a member of the Ball High School class of 1975.
Preceded in death by his father Hermogenes Garza and grandmother Manuela De La Fuente; survivors include his mother Maria Elena De La Fuente Flores; son, Jesus Garza (Jessica); daughter Sharon Garza Reed (Greg); brother Arturo Garza, Sr.; sister Juanita Alcala (Dave); grandsons, Ayden Rico and Landon Reed and a granddaughter Addison Garza.
Pallbearers are Arturo Garza, Jr., Ruben Garza, Jesus Garza, Melchor Mendoza, Jr., Pete Lira and Roy Rivera, III.
