Nellie Dorriety-Walton, 94, passed away April 7, 2020 in La Marque, TX. She was the widower of Leonard Walton.
Born in Hartford AL, she was the daughter of Henry and Nettie Dorriety. She was retired from Kroger and worked as head cashier.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing dominoes with her friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters, her son Ledon Harrison and grandson Scott Harrison.
She is survived by son Robert (Mike) Harrison, grand kids Robby Harrison (Lynae), Troy Harrison (Patty), Derek Harrison, Sean Harrison. Great grand kids Dylan and Marley Harrison, Anthony Harrison and Kristina Olsen and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Special Thanks go to Bayou Pines Care Center employees and Carnes Funeral Home.
