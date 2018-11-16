Estin Edward (Eddie) Gaspard, age 76, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2018, in Texas City, Texas at his home surrounded by his wife and family members.
Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Elizabeth Gaspard; sons, Clifton Gaspard, his fiancé Julie Wheeler and Clayton Gaspard; his ten grandchildren, Mandy and Jason Smith, Chancie and Jimmy Hall, Joseph Gaspard, Chad Gaspard, Brad Gaspard, Edward Gaspard, Kassandra Gaspard, Megan Gaspard, Riana Wheeler, Jedidiah and Kathryn Holt; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Gaspard, Edwin Gaspard, and sister, Kay Loveless and by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verna; sisters, Betty Anderson, Theresa Howard, Ellen Henne and brother, Nick Gaspard.
Ed was born on February 5, 1942, in Marksville, Louisiana, to parents Robert Gaspard and Verna Marie Dufour. He moved to Galveston, Texas as a child and attended Ball High School, where he met and married Mary Stritz on October 15, 1960. He joined the United States Airforce; once his enlistment was completed, they moved to Texas City and accepted a position at Amoco Oil, where he worked for more than 29 years. Ed was a great family man and a loving father.
Ed was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Texas City Little League for many years of his life and a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed writing songs and playing the guitar, playing golf, bowling and helping anyone that needed a hand around the house, on their car or in their yard. He was a first-rate woodworker and an all-around handyman. His family and friends will always remember him for his quick wit, compassionate spirit, a role model father figure and a real family man and friend to many.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 19, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Ed would have wanted everyone to know, spend time with family and friends, this is what matters, have faith in the lord, money, fancy home, fancy car, material items are nice, but memories with the ones you love last a lifetime, even after you are gone!
How ‘bout them Boy’s!!!!
