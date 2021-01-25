GALVESTON — Michael Jay Schultz, age 65 of Galveston, Texas passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. Mike was born on December 1, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a resident of Galveston for 53 years. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Schultz and Blanche Potter Schaper; brothers, Stanley James Schultz, Milton Victor Schultz, Jr.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Cassaundra Lala and husband Russell; sons, Michael Schultz, Jr., Steward James Schultz; his step father, David “Spike” Schaper; sisters, Dorothy Bray, Cheryle Buckley and husband Kenneth, Vicky Buckley, Rosalind Tipton and husband Clarence, Marlene Parlak and husband Tim, Kathleen Dominguez and husband Miguel; grandchildren, Timothy Joseph Lala, Jacob Matthew Lala, Caleb Noah Lala; and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike doted on everyone, but especially his children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated longshoreman, a bowler, a fisherman, a collector, a reader, a wearer of flip flops, and a true fan of America’s favorite past time, baseball. He cheered for Ohio State, the Bengals, and the Reds. His favorite players were Ken Griffey, Jr, his kids, and his grandkids. He was a selfless provider and he took care of people.
Mike’s children and family ask that you continue to wear masks, social distance, and stay home if you are COVID positive. His death was avoidable if people would follow these simple rules.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas. Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www. Scottfuneralhome.net
