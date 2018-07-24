April 28, 1959 — July 23, 2018
Suzanne Doyle, 59, of Goshen, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Riverside Village, Elkhart. She was born on April 28, 1959, in La Marque, TX, to Thomas Applewhite and Nelda Jo (Thompson) Doyle.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura (Brent) Toepp Hamood of Goshen, Belinda (Allen) Toepp Sizemore of Richmond, KY; two sons, Travis Vincent (Jessica Anderson) Toepp of Danville, IN, Jason Thomas (Katie Brooks) Toepp of Grand Rapids, MI; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalind (Marvin) Doyle Triplett of Edmund, OK, Nancy Jo Doyle of Edmund, OK; adopted sister, Frances DeLis Lenox of Guthrie, OK; aunt, Claudette Doyle Wilson; uncle, Charles Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Suzanne in her youth was active on the swim team and in high school was named the F.H.A. Sweetheart. She was a talented seamstress and was very crafty. She received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics and taught special education for several years in different school systems. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Samuel King Chapter and was Catholic by faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping other children, especially those with special needs.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Snell Cemetery, Emmett, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate your prayers.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.