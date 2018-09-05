Janice Marie Loyd, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and cousin was born January 16, 1954 to Lacy Mae Blevins and Pearl Leslie Middleton Jr.
She was educated in the public schools of Texas City. She was a faithful disciple of Christ. She loved her family unconditionally.
Her loving memory will live on in the hearts of her family, children, Curtis Loyd Jr., Joneka Loyd and Leslie Loyd; grandchildren, Josiah, Andrew and JaKamen; siblings, Ivory Jones, Lavinzo Gilmer, Michael Gilmer and William Gilmer; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday September 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a chapel service to follow at 12 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.