John Parks "Johnny B" Bonneau

TEXAS CITY — John Parks Bonneau "Johnny B", a loving husband, Pa, Pappy, and friend passed away September 1, 2021, at home in Texas City. Born in Mobile, Alabama on April 12, 1950, he moved to Texas City as soon as he could (he was 6 months old). John is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret Bonneau and niece Kathy Bonneau.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Norma Bonneau, daughters Brenda Bonneau and Elizabeth Robertson, grandson Wade Arnold, and brother and sister-in-law Bob and Marian Bonneau.
John had many jobs in his life. In his 20's he hitchhiked the country, working at a carnival in California, where he also paned for gold; In Austin, he dug ditches and worked for the University of Texas. He later returned home and was a traveling salesman for an office furniture company before working and later owning the family business, Bonneau Office Supply and Kwik-Kopy. After being a business owner, he was a used car salesman for years, sold life insurance, worked at the Galveston County Print Center, and finally retired from Copy Dr.
He was a past member of La Marque Rotary Club, Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce and a current member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 554.
Per John's wishes, there will not be a service. He wanted a party, which will be held at American Legion Post #554 at 1650 TX-3 South, League City, TX on Sunday September 19, 2021, at 3 pm. Please wear Hawaiian shirts/dresses to honor Johnny B.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sons of the American Legion Squadron 554, 1650 TX-3 South, League City, TX or to Essential Hospice & Palliative Services, 450 N. Texas, Ste A. W, Webster, TX 77598
