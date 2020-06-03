TEXAS CITY—
Kwasi T. Cockrell, Sr., 42, departed this life on May 29, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Kwasi was born to Laura Hynson Cockrell and William Cockrell, Jr., on September 11, 1977, in Galveston, TX. Kwasi attended La Marque public schools, and graduated from the La Marque High School in 1996, making history as he led his La Marque team as their quarterback, to its first ever State 3-A championship.
Kwasi ws preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Left to cherish sweet memories of his life is his daughters, Brandi Freeman, Kylea Cockrell; sons, Kwasi Cockrell, Jr., Kasen Cockrell; devoted companion, Melissa Edwards and children; sister, Farisas Cockrell; brothers, William Cockrell, III, Tavagoh Cockrell, Sr. (Kizzie); uncle, Alonzo Hynson; aunts, Eunice Scott (Alvin), Joy Hynson, Winifred Cockrell, Joanne Fears, Cordelia Blackwell; the LMHS Class of ’96, and a host of extended family and friends.
In loving memory of his life, Kwasi family will have a public viewing for him on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. Rest in peace Kwasi.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.