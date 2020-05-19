Ann Louise Blood, 78, a resident of League City, TX for over 30 years, passed away on May 16, 2020. Ann was born in Bangor, Maine on November 24, 1941. This is where she met her husband, Edward Blood; they married on May 5th, 1962, and were married for 40 years. As an Air Force family, they traveled to many states while raising their kids.
After moving to Texas, Ann became a long time parishioner of Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, TX. She enjoyed working at St. John’s Hospital in Nassau Bay before retiring and becoming a part time ceramic painter and Bunco player. But all who knew her, knew her most cherished times were spent with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Ann reunites with her husband, Edward M. Blood; grandchild, Danica Blood; parents, Hazel and Maurice Kelly; sisters: Mary Kelly and Helena Berwardini; brothers: Kenneth Kelly, Gerald Kelly, Robert Kelly and Maurice Kelly; and Brother-in-law Gayle.
Ann leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughter, Heidi Ann Coco and husband Gregory; son, Michael Roger Blood; grandchildren: Jessica Walker and husband Eric, Kristina Henderson and fiancé Fausto, Jessica Coco, and Christopher Coco; great-grandchildren: Aiden Walker and Avery Walker; sister, Julia Brewster; brother, Marty Kelly and wife Patricia. And many other loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with a rosary at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland, TX. There will be a Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, TX with entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
