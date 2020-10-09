Funeral service for Aaron Akins will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Funeral service for Bennie Branch will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Golden-Hatton Funeral Home in Wharton, TX.
Memorial service for Joe Carothers will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Memorial service for Marion King will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, TX.
Funeral service for Andrew Laws, Sr. will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 starting at 11:00am at First United Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Virtual Memorial Service for Denis Phillip will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1pm. Join Zoom Meeting https://jworg.zoom.us/j/89270114154. Dial by your location+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 892 7011 4154 Passcode: 234693.
