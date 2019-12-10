Delmer “Del” Ruggles, 73, died Monday, December 2, 2019 in Goldthwaite, Texas.
Born on February 22, 1946 in Long Beach California to loving parents Jerry and Dora Ruggles. Del spent most of his adult life in California.
After retiring he moved to Jamaica Beach where he met and married his wife Terry. Del was a fabulous cook and he and Terry enjoyed hosting parties at their Jamaica Beach home. They recently found their country home in Goldthwaite where they reside today. Del and Terry loved their country life. It was the perfect place (a little slice of heaven on earth) and ending to Dels life story.
Del will be remembered as a loving son, a wonderful husband, a caring and protective brother and uncle. He was known for his caring and generous spirit. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
WELL DONE DEL
Memorial services to be held at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street Galveston, Texas 77550 on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the Ruggles family would appreciate a gift of life to the American Heart Association.
