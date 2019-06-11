Rowland
Funeral ceremony for Jack Rowland will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Webster. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Hamon
Funeral services for Sallie Hamon will be held today at 1 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
