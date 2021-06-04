HITCHCOCK — Mr. Kenneth Edgar Cotton passed from this life Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Kenneth Edgar Cotton was born April 23, 1936 in Demossville, Kentucky, the fourth of nine children to Benjamin Harvey and Goldie Cotton.
He served 4 years in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1957. He came to Galveston, Texas and met his future wife, Wanda Axelson, they recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
He was employed by the Galveston Wharves, West Gulf Maritime and the Longshoreman's Union, then enjoyed 20 years of retirement. He enjoyed RV'ing, reading, working outdoors, collecting antiques and was a member of the Arcadia First Baptist Church for many years.
Those left to cherish precious memories are his wife, Wanda; his children, Debra King and husband, Ricky Bradley, James Cotton and wife, Elaine, Steve Cotton and wife, Deanna; grandchildren, Joey King and wife, Michele, Matt King and wife, Ashley, Lisa Cotton, Bobby Cotton, Megan Morrow and husband, John, Michael Cotton; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pearl Rogers and Rose Bertolino; brothers, Bill Cotton and wife, Terry and Emery Cotton and wife, Mary Lou.
Proceeded in death by his parents; 4 sisters and grandson, Bryan King.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Kenneth's name to Arcadia First Baptist Church, Post Office Box 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or a charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
