Elisa Valadez Medina, 82, of Texas City, TX, passed away peacefully, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Elisa was born September 20, 1936, to Guadalupe and Edmundo Valadez in Texas City, Texas. She often attended services with her daughter and son-in-law at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
As a homemaker, she loved baking, sewing, crocheting, cooking and gardening. She also enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner at one of her favorite restaurants. If she could catch an Astros game on TV afterwards, even better because she was an avid Astros fan.
Elisa was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Medina; daughter, Debra (DeDe) Serda and husband Robert, Sr.; sons, Robert R. Medina and wife Rebecca, and David Medina; sister, Marie Cavazos and Irene Navarro; brother, Enrique “Henry” Valadez and wife Eva; grandchildren, Danielle D. Falcon Garcia, Dionne D. Ramirez and husband Eddie, Robert Richard Medina, II, and David “DJ” Medina; great-grandchildren, Damien Allen De La Rosa, Anthony Genaro Ramirez, Jiselle La Wren Garcia, Marissa Jody Garcia, Ethan Eduardo Ramirez, Julius Devin Ramirez, Jason Michael Garcia, Jayla Angeline Medina, Noah Medina, and Alexis Rangel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 with funeral services 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
