Martin
A Celebration of Life Memorial for Marlene Martin will be held today at Galveston Country Club from 2:00-5:00pm.
Quiroga
There will be a day of Remembrance for Dorothy Quiroga today at the V.F.W. Post 880 Hall at 1014-24th St in Galveston from 1:00-5:00pm.
Damiani
A Memorial service for Victor Damiani will be held today at 12:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.