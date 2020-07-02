HITCHCOCK—Mr. Carlos Ray Craven passed from this life Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Hitchcock.
Born September 6, 1940 in Soso, Mississippi, Mr. Craven had been a resident of Hitchcock for most of his life. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and worked at Amoco as a pipefitter. Carlos enjoyed welding, tinkering and fixing things in his garage, shrimping, yard work and riding his Harley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carley Ray and Eva (Bush) Craven; son, Karl Joseph Craven; brother, Robert Mitchell Craven; his Dachshund, “Dutchess”.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Estella (DeVries) Craven; son, Mitchell and wife, Sherry Hickerson Craven of Hitchcock; daughter, Dana Lynn and husband, John Schumaler of Rosenburg; sisters, JoAnn and husband, Bob Downes of Houston, Pam and husband, Doug Adams of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Ashton Phillips, Kristen Turner, Carl Craven, Jessica Turner, Tiffany McDonald; great-grandchildren, Brayden Phillips, Lea Phillips, Logan McNeely.
A memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Reverend David Harris officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carlos’ name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
