On October 31, Robert Lane Renfroe passed away in Georgetown, Texas after a brief illness. He was 91 years old.
Bob was born in Groesbeck, Texas on February 4, 1928. He was the fourth of Emma Virginia and Zimmie Lester Renfroe’s six children. Bob discovered his love of music very early and entered Sam Houston State Teachers College in the summer of 1945. Always willing to work hard, he worked as a janitor and dishwasher to help pay for his tuition there. Two years later, at the age of nineteen, he was employed by the Texas City School District as the junior high band director and high school marching director, beginning his 36-year career in Texas City. Under Bob’s strong and energetic leadership, the Texas City band program grew and became one of the finest in the state, winning many awards and contests year after year, both in concert and marching.
In 1983 he decided to slow down and plan for retirement, and so spent the last five years of his career as the high school band director in a smaller school district in Woodville, Texas. Because he always expected and achieved excellence from his students, he was highly respected by his peers. He was inducted into the Texas Bandmaster’s Hall of Fame in 1995, and was the Texas Bandmaster of the year in 1998.
Texas City High School was also where Bob met Betty Sue Eidom, who was a new English teacher in 1954. They were married in Betty’s hometown of Port Arthur just four months after they met. They raised three children together, sons Rob and Mark, and daughter Gayle. Bob and Betty’s Christian faith was always extremely important to them and a central part of their lives. Bob first joined a Methodist church while he was in college, and for many years he taught a men’s Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church in Texas City. And in 1988, just after retiring from teaching in Woodville, he was asked to be a local pastor for two small churches in east Texas, which he did for three very rewarding years.
In 1995, Bob and Betty moved from Woodville to Georgetown, where Bob continued to work with middle school and high school students as a private lesson teacher, and also assisted the band directors there for several more years. The Renfroes were active members of St. John’s Methodist church, and delivered meals-on-wheels to homebound people well into their 80’s. In 2012 they were invited back to Texas City for a very special occasion, the dedication of a new band hall. A new high school had recently been built, and the band hall was named after Mr. Renfroe. Many old friends and students were there that day to see him again and thank him for impacting their lives in such deep, meaningful ways.
Bob is survived by his loving family: Betty, his wife of almost 65 years; his son Rob, daughter-in-law Peggy, and grandsons Stephen and Ian; his son Mark, daughter-in-law Solange, and grandson Lucas; his daughter Gayle, son-in-law Dallas, granddaughter Gina, and grandson Evan; and his brother Billy.
On Wednesday, November 27th, a memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Texas City at 1:00 p.m.
