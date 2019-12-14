Roman “Ray” Z Petrowski passed away peacefully in Friendswood, Texas on December 13, 2019.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio February 15, 1929 to Louis and Clementine. The youngest of four children, he proudly joined the United States Navy in 1946 at the age of 16. He married the love of his life, Helen Patrick on July 2, 1949. Within the next 10 years he would have three children before taking a job with NASA. He moved with his family to League City, Texas in 1963 after being relocated to Johnson Space Center, where he worked until his retirement. He loved coaching little League in his younger days and cherished the life long friendships that he made in the process. He also looked forward to his monthly NASA retiree lunches and always had a story to tell afterwards. Above everything family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his numerous Grand and Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Clementine Petrowski, sisters Louise Francek, Cecilia and Irene Viola Petrowski, and wife of 62 years Helen Petrowski. He is Survived by Children Ray Petrowski and wife April Aden, Ron Petrowski and wife Harriette, Roberta Parker, Grandchildren Jeri Tatum and husband Rod, Rebekah Hixon, Erik Tatum and Stephanie, Billie Travis-Haynes and husband Ronald, Tina Martinez and husband Roger, Roman Petrowski, David Parker and Kim and Shawna Parker and Great-Grandchildren Kali Ona, Jobi Lee, Justin, Dawson, Kennedy, Addison, Owen, Kaylee, Kenneth, Kaleb, Genesis, Ronald, Ava, Memphis, Brooklyn, Niko, Jonah and Olivia Rian and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers David Parker, Roman Petrowski, Roger Martinez, Chris Fleming, Matt Fleming and Aaron Holcomb.
The family would like to give special Thanks to Lamar Flanagan for his help and support.
We will accept friends for visitation at Crowder Funeral Home (1645 E. Main Street League City, Texas) Tuesday December 17,2019 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1612 E. Walker League City, Texas) at 10:30am, Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.