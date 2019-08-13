Kenneth Ray “Kenny D” Dickens, 69, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in La Marque, TX after a long illness.
The service will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Union Baptist Church, located at 1027 Avenue K in Galveston, Texas 77550. The viewing will start at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Kenneth Ray “Kenny D” Dickens was born on July 10, 1950 in Taylor, Texas to Joe Washington and Wilma Jean Dickens. Kenneth graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1969. On August 6, Kenneth married Elizabeth Franklin and to this union a baby girl, Kenetra Rae Gipson, was born on January 15, 1980.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Liz; daughters, Kenetra Gipson and LaWanda Williams (Kevin); mother, Wilma Smith; sister, Patricia Bass (Rhen); brother, Michael Dickens (Lynn); grandchildren, Jaylen Williams (18), Amari Gipson (12) and Braylen Williams (11); adoptive parents Sal and Mercy Lara as well as nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Kenneth loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved many games and sports…backgammon, ping-pong, dominoes, blackjack, shooting pool, playing racquetball and tennis. Kenneth even had a standing Tuesday racquetball reservation for over 20 years at the Lowry Center. Kenneth loved to take pictures.
In fact, there are so many that the family is wondering what to do with all of them. Kenneth had so many interests that he left an impact on all who crossed his path. Kenneth was an extremely generous person who loved to take care of others. When he saw a need, he took care of it with no questions asked.
