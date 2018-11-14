Danny Joe Linscomb was born December 3, 1967 in Galveston, TX.
He was a fun loving, religious, caring person who brought life and love to everyone he met. He was called Home on November 7, 2018.
Danny Joe Linscomb is survived by his loving parents, Carl and Cynthia Linscomb of Texas City, TX; his son, Kyle Anthony Linscomb; his daughter, Kellie Breanne Linscomb of Owasso, OK; his siblings, Carl, Jr. (Cheryl) of Denton, TX, Cassius, Sr. (Rachelle) of La Marque, TX, Shannon Linscomb and Brittney Moya of Texas City, TX, Shannetra Linscomb-Hatzopoulos (Christine) of Glendale, AZ and Blake Linscomb of Texas City; his nephews, Cassius, Jr. and Christine Linscomb, Xavier Linscomb, Kyle Andrew Linscomb, Sr. and Demetrius Linscomb; his great nephews, Kai and Kyle, Jr.; his great niece, Londynn Joy and a host of cousins and other relatives.
The memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 7551 Monticello Drive Texas City, TX 77591 on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2 p.m.
