Sally McGuire Scruggs of Galveston TX, 52, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Sally was born on August 3, 1966, in Greensboro, North Carolina to Joseph and Patricia (Galloway) McGuire.
Sally’s calling in life was the healthcare industry. She received her bachelor’s from UT Dallas and graduated from Navarro College Nursing School in 1988, practicing as an RN, hospital administrator, and with her husband in their clinic.
She married Dr. Charles K. Scruggs in 2009 on the island of Cyprus, and they made their home in Galveston, Texas, where they were blessed with their youngest child, Charli P. Scruggs. Their similar sense of humor, love for family, and strong personalities made them a perfect match. Sally often mentioned she knew she had found her soulmate.
Sally’s contagious smile and vibrant personality would light up any room. She always put her children first, and was a loving mimi to her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and cooking. Sally was funny, caring, and a voracious reader, who was knowledgeable on a variety of subjects. She would give the shirt off her back to help. She was unique in the way she cherished her friendships, especially with her sister Ruth. The bond between them was special, and they loved one another unconditionally. Ruth will miss her daily conversations with her little sister.
Her beautiful spirit will forever live on in the lives of her loving husband, Dr. Charles K. Scruggs; son, Kevin Bertinetti; daughters, Lawren Bertinetti, Charli Scruggs, Annie Scruggs and Caroline Scruggs; brothers, Joe McGuire (Cheri); Bill McGuire (Johna); sister, Ruth M. Spaniel (Gregory); grandchildren, Chloe Cox and Halli Bertinetti; nephews, Andrew Spaniel, Matt McGuire, Jake McGuire, Ryan McGuire, Nathan and Phillip Scruggs; nieces, Hannah Zhanel (Seth), Brittany Brown, Elizabeth Brown, and Carmen Scruggs; mother-in-law, Deweese Scruggs; brothers-in-law, Jerry Scruggs (Patty), Jimmy Scruggs (Lu); sister-in-law, Carole Nafziger (Lowell). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Patricia McGuire, sister, Ginger McGuire Brown and nephew, Brian David Brown.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from in the J. E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon with visitation, honoring Sally, at 12:00 p.m. at The First Methodist Church 300 N. Sherman Street, Ennis. Please consider joining us for visitation and lunch.
A second angel service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Galveston, TX, at Trinity Episcopal Church 2216 Ball St. Please join us for refreshments and discussions honoring Sally.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sally’s favorite charity, the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, or the school where she donated countless hours and her daughter Charli attends kindergarten, Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston.
Please consider sharing a meaningful experience of Sally to caroscruggs@aol.com, so that we may share them with Charli at a later date to enhance her mother’s memory.
