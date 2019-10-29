Flex
Funeral services for Mary Flex will be held today at 7:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.
Godinich
Funeral service for Alby Godinich will be held today at 10:00am at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery in Rockport, TX.
Morrison
Celebration of life services for Charlsie Morrison will be held today at 12:00noon in Crowder Funeral Home Chapel of Dickinson, TX.
Nickerson
Funeral service for Reese Nickerson will be held today at 10:00am at First Union Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
