Jerry was born on November 10, 1937 in Groesbeck, Texas to Alton Druid Smith and Lou E. Smith, and passed June 24, 2018 in Galveston, Texas. He died from complications of COPD.
Jerry started school in Corpus Christi, graduated high school in Alice, Texas as a proud Coyote, and went on to Baylor University. Sic' Em Bears. He was known by Jerry, Smitty, Honey and Myrtle. He was loved to no end by his wife Becky. Jerry was predeceased by his mom and dad, but is survived by his wife, daughter Brandi Lott, her husband Ron and grandson Walker Alton Lott of Fort Worth, Texas, sister Mary Elsberry, her husband John Michael and their children, and the extended Ross family, Larry, Dee, Kathy, Cindy, Karen and Ralph.
Jerry lived a full, fun and hard working life. He was owner/operator of West Bay Bait and Tackle in Galveston for 36 years, which was the extension of his love for fishing. During his younger years he worked in the pharmaceutical business as a detail man, in the right-of-way business, and even further back in the oil field. His sense of humor, his tell it like it is attitude, and the f-bomb was spared on no one which made him endeared to everybody. He will be sorely missed.
For those desiring, please make a donation to the charity of your choice, and give your family Love.
Before his passing he asked to be cremated so he could finish the journey he started with his Becky by his side. There will be no funeral.
