Sona Jo Shannon passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
Sona is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Dominguez, Jr. of La Marque, Texas; her son, Doug White from Blythe, California; daughter-in-law, Vanessa White; grandsons, Kobe, Kade and Kole White; brothers, Chuck Wilson of Brownwood, Texas, Keith Wilson of Alvin, Texas and Michael Shannon of La Marque.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a ceremony to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Shannon will be interred at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6 Santa Fe, TX 77510. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
