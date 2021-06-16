TEXAS CITY — Kameron Marquis Henderson, 21, received his eternal wings on Monday, May 31, 2021, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas. The viewing will begin at 10:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas, with Pastor N.D. Burkley, Sr. Gracious Host and Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating . Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
