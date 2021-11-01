Bertie Gene Burt Mounts

SANTA FE — Bertie (Burt) Gene Mounts, 75, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after a brief illness.
Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 4, from 5 — 8 PM. The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 5, between 10 AM and 12 PM with Funeral services to follow.
Burt was born in Williamson West Virginia on November 2,1946 to Ermal Worthen. He proudly served (1966-1968) as a member of the United States Army, 1st Air Cavalry, Company A, Second Battalion, 12 Cavalry Division. While serving his country during the Vietnam war, Mr. Mounts earned multiple medals including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1968.
He married the love of his life, Debra Lewis on April 3, 1968 in Clintwood, Virginia. Burt and Debra called Texas their home living in Galveston County for nearly 60 years where they raised two daughters and a son while residing in Texas City, Texas. He was a hardworking man that kept the community cool for over 40 years operating Burt’s Air Conditioning and Heating Services.
He was an avid bowler and loved to bowl in the national tournaments doing so for more than 30 years. Burt also loved softball, coaching his daughters and “Burt’s Angels” from 1986 until 1993. His love of softball made him many lifelong friends and memories.
Burt was also a hunting man that spent many days in the woods and marshes hunting deer, ducks and whatever else was in season with his son, grandson, grand-daughter, and friends. Burt also loved to fish and when he wasn’t hunting, bowling or coaching softball, he could be found on Lake Mathis running trot lines. When not hunting, fishing, or bowling, Burt could be found on the golf course spending time with his son-in-law and grandson.
Mr. Mounts is preceded in death by daughter, DeAnna Dawn Dobbs; mother, Ermal Worthen; brother, Tommy Mounts; sister, Betty Ruth Rouse.
He is survived by wife, Debra Mounts; daughter, Melissa Brown and husband Jody; son, Christian Nathan Wade Mounts and wife Martha; grandchildren, Morgan Kaiser and husband Jack, Megan Matejka and husband Tanner, Jared Brown, Lauren Dobbs, Samantha Mounts, and Christian Mounts; wonderful and caring niece, Tabatha Frazier and husband Jonathan; devoted employee and friend, Richard Chacon, and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Matthew Rouse, Joshua Burgess, David Frazier, Richard Chacon, Jonathan Frazier, Danny Rodriguez, George Biggers (honorary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.