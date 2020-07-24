Richard P. Blackwell passed away at Clear Lake Regional Hospital on Thursday July, 16, 2020. Richard was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 21, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lorraine Holland, wife Lidia Blackwell, and Step-son Ronnie Pruitt.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Adrian Pruitt, Ashlyn Jackson(Christopher), and Austin Pruitt. Great grandchildren, Gabriel Welch-Pruitt, Cade Pruitt, and Matthew Jackson.
His wishes were to be cremated with his ashes being spread on the beach in Hull, Massachusetts.
Richard attended Hull High School where he dedicated his time to family, and basketball. Upon graduation he attended Florida International University where he majored in hospitality. Shortly after he moved to Galveston,Texas where he married the love of his life Lidia. He spent his career in the food service industry serving others. Richard enjoyed spending his time traveling, attending local sports games, golfing, and making memories with his family and friends. Richard blessed this world with his gentle soul and his kind heart. He instilled traditions and values in his grandchildren that will be passed on for generations to come.
“Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.”
-John 16:22
