Paul Andrew Blanchard (Doc) passed away quietly at his home in Plum, Texas on December 5, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Morgan Blanchard; three sons and four daughters: oldest son, Paul Andrew Blanchard, Jr. and family reside in Santa Fe, Texas; son, James Scott Blanchard and family reside in Houston, Alaska; youngest son, Pardon Delore (Dink) Blanchard resides in Plum, Texas; daughters are Misty D. Blanchard of La Grange, Texas; Robin Lee Georgens and husband, Matt, of Deltona, Florida; Reta Celestine (Cyndi) Parker of Fort Worth, Texas; youngest daughter, Jill McIntyre and husband, Bill, reside in Graham, Texas. Paul had fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Surviving also is his only brother, Robert (Bob) Blanchard and wife, Anita, of La Grange, Texas.
In 1955, before turning eighteen, Paul Andrew Blanchard joined the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from military service in August 1975 after serving twenty years. Paul then returned to his childhood home in League City, Texas where he became a journeyman pipefitter working out of Local 211. In 2002, Paul retired and raised cattle in Plum, Texas with wife, Sara, until his passing.
Paul and Sara are members of the First Presbyterian Church in La Grange, Texas and occasionally attended services and music specials in Kirtley, Texas at the Cowboy Church. He was also an “old geezer” and enjoyed socializing, discussing politics and cussing politicians over coffee with his fellow “old geezer’s” at Latte’ on the Square in La Grange. Paul will be missed by friends and family, but our hearts are lightened knowing that he is on his eternal journey. We take comfort in the knowledge that we will see him again when our time is determined by the Almighty.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
