LEAGUE CITY — In loving memory Elmore Ira Haney, JR. born February 24, 1930 and passed the bonds of this Earth April 24, 2021. Elmo served God, Family, & Country with steadfast, faithful, and unconditional love and devotion. Elmo was born in Stirling, Scotland to Patrina (D) and Elmore Ira Haney,Sr. (D). Survived by wife Carol Eleanor Haney, son Scott Kenneth Haney, daughter Angela Diane Regis, grandson Bobby Haney, granddaughter Tiffany Gilbert, granddaughter Diana Gilbert, grandson John Gilbert, great grandson Cameron Gilbert, great granddaughter Eliana Gilbert, great grandson Ryan Levy, great granddaughter Audrey Levy, great grandson Jace Gilbert, and great grandson Kaleb. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 AM at the Seabrook United Methodist Church on 3300 Lakeside Dr., Seabrook, TX 77586. A burial will follow on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Houston National Cemetery starting at 11 AM.

