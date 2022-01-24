GALVESTON — It is with great sadness that the family of Asencion M. Compean announce her passing. She was received into the arms of our Lord on January 20, 2022 at the age of 94. She passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 15, 1927 in Mackay, TX.
Asencion will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Apolinar Martinez; three daughters: Gloria (Emilio) Rodriguez and Melinda (Ruben) Martinez and Norma (David) Bruce; her grandchildren: René Rodriguez & family, Veronica Rodriguez, Al Martinez & family, Cris Martinez & family, Laura Robertson & family, Sara Skinner & family, and Eric Martinez; and numerous other family members and friends.
Asencion was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfonso Compean; parents, Teofilo & Juanita Martinez; and siblings: Maria, Modesta & Augustina Martinez, Juana Elizarraras and Feliz DeLeon.
Asencion devoted her life to her husband and her family. After the passing of her husband, she worked for UTMB Housekeeping Department with pride and dedication until she retired in August 1992. She was dedicated to her faith and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was a member of the Damas of Our Lady de Guadalupe. Her favorite hobby was gardening and was very passionate for the outside beauty of God's creations. She lived a fulfilled life and gave all her blessings to everyone she met. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her. A beautiful angel who will continue to bless us from above.
Asencion's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
