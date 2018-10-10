On October 7, 2018, God called Mother Alma Lee Randall home to be with him. Alma Lee Randall, was born August 5, 1940, in Greenville, Mississippi to Lucy, and Albert Williams. Upon moving to Texas she married the late William Randall, Sr.
Alma was the type person who never meet a stranger, she loved people and they loved her. She loved to talk, she loved animals (her cat Sweetie Pie and Rupert her dog), and most of all she loved the Lord. She was a giver, one who would give to you the shirt off her back. She loved and cared deeply for her family. She worked several years at the U S Gypsum Mill in Greenville MS, and when she relocated to Texas she worked at Galveston Island State Park before retiring. She was educated in the Greenville, MS School District and attended the College of the Mainland.
She confessed Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age, she joined the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Greenville, MS. When she relocated to Texas she became a member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church, Galveston, TX under the leadership of Pastor A.S. Johnson. Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, Pastor William Randall Jr.
Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of the late Supt Freddie Doughty, and present Pastor, Elder Dennis R. Broadnax, where she was an avid Sunday School Teacher, and Secretary. In 2017, she united with New Creations Church of God of Prophecy, Kenneth M Benjamin Jr. Pastor, and enjoyed her new pastor and friends.
Proceeding her death was - her husband William Randall Sr. daughter, Jeannette Holloway, son, Eddie Warner Jr.
Leaves to cherish her memory: Two daughters Barbara – Price Brown, Texas City, TX, Doris Harris, La Marque, TX and Twelve grandchildren.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 9 a.m. and a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. located at Church of God and Prophecy, 6818 Woodrow Street, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
