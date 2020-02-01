Elizabeth Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Madera, California at the age of 89.
Elizabeth was born in Galveston, TX to Frank Guillory and Alma Mae Bonté Guillory on November 30, 1931. She has been a resident of Madera for the last three years spending time with her son, Farraday.
A Celebration of Life will be held on: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 3215 Broadway Galveston, TX 77550.
