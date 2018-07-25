Marcel Owens Thurmond, 74, forty-four year resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed away July 23, 2018.
She was born March 18, 1944 in South Port, Florida to parents Grady Owens and Thelma Odell Bolton.
She was a southern Methodist and a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Ebbie A. Thurmond Jr., daughter, Deidre Lance and husband Ronald; sons, Ebbie Thurmond III and wife Lisa, Steven Thurmond and wife Kenda, Darren Thurmond and wife Kim. She was a loving grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jonna Faye Miller.
She was a devoted wife and homemaker of 57 years and loving mother to her family. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, bingo, and going to the casinos with her family.
A visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Crowder.
