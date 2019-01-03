Kate Anna Foster, 71, of Santa Fe, TX, a beloved child of God redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ passed away December 31, 2018. Katie was a proud graduate of TCHS (1965) and C.O.M (1970).
She is preceded in death by daughters, Katie Bea and Jennifer Diann and parents, Willie Mae Hussey and J.B. Barlow.
She is survived by sister, Joyce Brown and brother, Joe Barlow.
Special thanks to the son of her heart, Billy Lynn Williams II.
Nieces, Mary Williams and Marylyn Beshears and great nieces, Brandy, Kayla, and Shelby will host a Celebration of Life at the Thelma Webber Center in Santa Fe from 9 a.m. - 12 noon on January 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.