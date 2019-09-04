Levan Lee Jones, born January 28, 1985, to the late Estelle Gonzales in Miami Florida. He was adopted by Mrs. Priscilla Reed as a youth where he resided and attended Hitchcock ISD.
He departed this world on September 2, 2019. He was a great father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many and will be truly missed.
He was a General Laborer and enjoyed music especially playing the drums. He enjoyed being around his family and friends, and his children are his world. Levan accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior at an early age,and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church (Walter L. Jones).
Memorial service for Levan Lee Jones will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd st. Galveston Texas, 77550.
