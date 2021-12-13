CLEAR LAKE, TX — Olive Anne Keenan Curtis passed away November 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was 84.
The daughter of Olive and Douglas Keenan, Anne was born in Galveston, Texas on February 27, 1937. She attended Ursuline Academy and graduated in 1955. She earned a degree in child development from the University of Texas, where she met the love of her life, Charlie Curtis. They were married August 23, 1958, and raised three daughters together. They have been residents of Clear Lake since 1973.
Anne was a founding member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, and in past years volunteered assisting with altar linens, sewing baptismal squares, and preparing meals for the Helping Hands ministry. She was a devout Catholic who found great strength and comfort in her faith in our Lord, and she readily shared her faith with her family and friends.
Anne was an avid gardener who spent many hours tending to a variety of blooms in her beautiful backyard garden. She loved the beach and looking for seashells, and her prize finds are scattered throughout the beach house she and Charlie shared in Jamaica Beach. Many a gathering was held there, and our family has treasured memories of days spent at the beach together, sleepovers piled in at the beach house, and playing “Keenan poker” around the kitchen table there.
Anne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was generous with her time, her love, and her prayers for our family. With camera in hand at every occasion, she is responsible for thousands of photographs that chronicle our family as it has grown over the years. We are so grateful to her for the memories captured in these photographs.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Helen Ray and husband William Ray, sister Sitty McCoy and husband Mac, and brother Douglas Keenan and wife Grace. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charlie Curtis, daughter Leslie Curtis, daughter Jenni McClure and husband Geoff, daughter Cyndi Shields and husband Paul; grandsons Curtis Shields and wife Colleen, Evan Shields and wife Kayla, Charlie McClure and wife Melissa, Ian McClure and wife Jordan; granddaughters Rachel Barrow and husband Cody, Kate Shields, Julia Curtis; great grandchildren Kenzi Beltrami, Phoenix Doss McClure, Logan Shields, Kally and Kason Barrow, and nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be held this Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Clear Lake at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a rosary service at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest a donation to Anne’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ( stjude.org).
